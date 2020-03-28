- Advertisement -

Veteran actress Pascaline Edwards amid the coronavirus scare has light up social media by sharing some stunning photos to celebrate her 50th birthday.

In the wake of the serious outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, the actress wouldn’t make that stop her from celebrating her 50th birthday

She took to her social media page captioned her photos: “It hasn’t been easy bt it’s been really worth it n beautiful. Grateful that I’m alive, healthy n strong. I hat more could I ask for. Happy 50th to meeee ???? #aries #ariesseason”

Check out the photos below: