type here...
GhPage News Passengers arriving at Kotoka Airport without PCR test to pay USD 3500
News

Passengers arriving at Kotoka Airport without PCR test to pay USD 3500

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Passengers Kotoka International Airport
Passengers Kotoka International Airport
- Advertisement -

As part of measures instituted by the government and the management of the Kotoka International Airport after reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, passengers were obligated to pay $150 for a PCR test upon arrival.

In addition, arriving passengers were expected to show a test taken not more than 72hrs from the country they departed from.

These measures were put in place to ensure that imported COVID-19 cases could be controlled since records showed in the past that most of Ghana’s earlier recorded COVID cases were all imported.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Airport Company has announced that arriving passengers are liable to a fine of $3500 if they arrive at the airport without a PCR test.

Effective today, November 16, 2020, all arriving passengers are obligated to show a PCR test upon arrival or pay the fine.

These revised measures have been put in place due to the sudden rise in Ghana’s COVID cases and the fear of an even worse outbreak.

Per the new guidelines, international arrivals, including those from ECOWAS nations are supposed to meet proposed health requirements prior to their entry into the country.

Passengers must not have symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, including body temperature not higher than 38 °C.

Again, it is stated in the guidelines that “passengers must possess a COVID-19 negative PCR test from an accredited laboratory in the country of origin; the test should have been done not more than 72 hours before the scheduled departure time from the country of origin; airlines who board passengers without PCR test result or transport or disembark passengers with positive PCR test result into Accra will be fined USD 3,500 per passenger,” the guidelines outlined. 

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

The Ghana Airport Company added that non-natives who do not meet these requirements may be refused entry and returned to the point of departure.

Furthermore, Ghanaians will be allowed entry but subject to 14 days of mandatory quarantine at a designated location at the passenger’s cost.

However, Ghanaian residents, who depart Ghana and return within a week, would not be required to present COVID-19 test results from the country of departure.

They would be expected to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing upon arrival in Ghana.

Among the revisions to the requirements upon entry is that airlines who allow passengers aboard without proof of payment of the COVID-19 test fees would be fined USD 3,500 per passenger.

Also, children between the ages of 5 and 12 years will undergo testing on arrival free of charge with children under 5 years not required to undergo testing at the Kotoka International Airport upon arrival. 

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, November 16, 2020
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
69 %
1.9mph
20 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News