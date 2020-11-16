Passengers arriving at Kotoka Airport without PCR test to pay USD 3500

- Advertisement -

As part of measures instituted by the government and the management of the Kotoka International Airport after reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, passengers were obligated to pay $150 for a PCR test upon arrival.

In addition, arriving passengers were expected to show a test taken not more than 72hrs from the country they departed from.

These measures were put in place to ensure that imported COVID-19 cases could be controlled since records showed in the past that most of Ghana’s earlier recorded COVID cases were all imported.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Airport Company has announced that arriving passengers are liable to a fine of $3500 if they arrive at the airport without a PCR test.

Effective today, November 16, 2020, all arriving passengers are obligated to show a PCR test upon arrival or pay the fine.

These revised measures have been put in place due to the sudden rise in Ghana’s COVID cases and the fear of an even worse outbreak.

Per the new guidelines, international arrivals, including those from ECOWAS nations are supposed to meet proposed health requirements prior to their entry into the country.

Passengers must not have symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, including body temperature not higher than 38 °C.

Again, it is stated in the guidelines that “passengers must possess a COVID-19 negative PCR test from an accredited laboratory in the country of origin; the test should have been done not more than 72 hours before the scheduled departure time from the country of origin; airlines who board passengers without PCR test result or transport or disembark passengers with positive PCR test result into Accra will be fined USD 3,500 per passenger,” the guidelines outlined.

The Ghana Airport Company added that non-natives who do not meet these requirements may be refused entry and returned to the point of departure.

Furthermore, Ghanaians will be allowed entry but subject to 14 days of mandatory quarantine at a designated location at the passenger’s cost.

However, Ghanaian residents, who depart Ghana and return within a week, would not be required to present COVID-19 test results from the country of departure.

They would be expected to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing upon arrival in Ghana.

Among the revisions to the requirements upon entry is that airlines who allow passengers aboard without proof of payment of the COVID-19 test fees would be fined USD 3,500 per passenger.

Also, children between the ages of 5 and 12 years will undergo testing on arrival free of charge with children under 5 years not required to undergo testing at the Kotoka International Airport upon arrival.