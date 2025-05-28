Passengers beat mate for refusing to reduce transport fares

A viral video making on social media shows how a group of angry passengers physically assaulted a trotro mate for refusing to comply with the recent 15% fare reduction directive by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU).

The trending footage captures a chaotic scene in which several passengers, clearly agitated, teamed up to beat the mate after he refused to give them their change.

The passengers accused him of deliberately charging the old fare despite the GPRTU’s public announcement of a nationwide fare adjustment.

In the video, the passengers can be seen confronting the trotro mate and beating him as they demanded their rightful change.

The mate, however, stood his ground and insisted that he was still operating under the old fare system and had not received any official communication to enforce the reduced fares.

