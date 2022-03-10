Pastor begs female church member for bet odds; Claims the Holy Spirit directed him to do so

- Advertisement -

Looking at the current economic crises all over the world, I’m not shocked that even pastors are now begging for bet odds to ease the financial pressure.

A popular Nigerian lady on Twitter who is noted for dashing out bet odds on a daily has shared the hilarious conversation she had with her pastor this morning.

Citing from the Whatsapp screenshots, the pastor claims that he was directed by the holy spirit to contact the lady for odds.

According to him, he had it in a spiritual revelation that the lady helped him to win an outrageous amount of money from some odds she gave him.

He later thanked the lady for understanding his plight with the assertion that she’s also in the spirit.

Take a look at the screenshot below to know more…