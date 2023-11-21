Pastor catches wife in bed with another man – Video

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian pastor received the shock of his life after catching his wife in bed with a man named Evans.

During an interview on Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo show, the wife of the pastor publicly admitted on live radio that it’s true that he slept with Evans and even shares a child with him.

Apparently, the pastor’s wife has been having an extramarital affair with Evans for the past 10 years.

The truth was uncovered after she tried to dupe Evans a huge amount of money by lying to him that their son has gotten a scholarship to study abroad.

As claimed by the woman, she doesn’t know what came over here to commit such an abomination.

