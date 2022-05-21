type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsPastor caught pants down bonking married woman
News

Pastor caught pants down bonking married woman [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Pastor caught sleeping with married woman
- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian pastor has been caught red-handed screwing a married woman in her matrimonial home in the absence of her husband.

The pastor, whose name is not yet known, was nabbed in the act sweating profusely as though he was partaking in an Olympic marathon.

When he was subjected to questioning, the so-called man of God claimed he was invited by the woman, also believed to be a member of his church, when nobody was home.

In a viral video obtained by GHPage, he confirmed that he was fully aware that the woman was married with children.

According to him, the woman rang his phone to tell him that she was feeling lonely at home and needed company.

As a man of God who cares about the welfare of his members, he stopped everything he was doing and quickly headed for the woman’s house.

However, one thing led to the other and they had sex.

Watch the video below

When he was pressed to explain how he stripped down to his pants and ended up in bed with the woman, knowing well that she was married, he began beating about the bush.

It’s shocking how a pastor who carries the Bible as his armour and preaches against adultery forgoes his own teachings to fall victim to what he condemns.

What are his members expected to do as well?

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, May 21, 2022
    Accra
    very heavy rain
    76.2 ° F
    76.2 °
    76.2 °
    96 %
    3.7mph
    100 %
    Sat
    76 °
    Sun
    81 °
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    83 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News