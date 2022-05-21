- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian pastor has been caught red-handed screwing a married woman in her matrimonial home in the absence of her husband.

The pastor, whose name is not yet known, was nabbed in the act sweating profusely as though he was partaking in an Olympic marathon.

When he was subjected to questioning, the so-called man of God claimed he was invited by the woman, also believed to be a member of his church, when nobody was home.

In a viral video obtained by GHPage, he confirmed that he was fully aware that the woman was married with children.

According to him, the woman rang his phone to tell him that she was feeling lonely at home and needed company.

As a man of God who cares about the welfare of his members, he stopped everything he was doing and quickly headed for the woman’s house.

However, one thing led to the other and they had sex.

Watch the video below

When he was pressed to explain how he stripped down to his pants and ended up in bed with the woman, knowing well that she was married, he began beating about the bush.

It’s shocking how a pastor who carries the Bible as his armour and preaches against adultery forgoes his own teachings to fall victim to what he condemns.

What are his members expected to do as well?