A popular Nigerian pastor has been caught red-handed by the woman’s husband and other relatives.

The man of God was completely nakked when he was caught on the bed of the married woman.

From comments on social media, the man of God whose church is in the Ondo State has been sleeping with many of his church ladies including married women.

The man of God is heard begging his captors not to take a video of his nakedness because he is a pastor.

Besides taking his video, he was also subjected to severe beatings by the people who caught him. It’s just sad watching a man of God disgraced in such a manner.

Watch the video below

Man of God caught red handed attempting to sleep with a married woman on her matrimonial bed ?? pic.twitter.com/gBJFai36dv — RASHAD (@RashadKojo) July 3, 2020

The name of the man of God and his church have not been revealed yet. Ghpage is keenly monitoring and will keep you updated on any new development. Wonders shall never end.