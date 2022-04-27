type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestylePastor charges his members 5,600 cedis to fly them to Heaven
Lifestyle

Pastor charges his members 5,600 cedis to fly them to Heaven

By Armani Brooklyn
Pastor charges his members 5,600 cedis to fly them to Heaven
- Advertisement -

I don’t know why anyone in his or her right senses will hand over such a heavy amount of money to a man of God with the promise to go going to Heaven.

Well, the foolishness of some people is irredeemable hence I’m not surprised they fell for this trick from the fake pastor.

A notorious Nigerian pastor has allegedly charged each of his church members N310K which is equivalent to GHc 5,600 with the promise of flying them to Heaven.

According to reports surrounding the story, the so-called man of God whose name has been given as Ade Abraham is the founder of Christ High Commission Ministry, also known as Royal Christ Assembly, situated in Kaduna State and has another one in Ekiti state.

A video that has surfaced on the internet shows some of the church members who have paid the GHc 5,600 already in camp preparing to finally ascend into the Heavens.

It’s clear that the people who fell for the Pastor’s scam are very stupid and need severe lashes to restore their brains to factory settings.

At the end of the day, the pastor will not be able to fly his members to Heaven and give them a silly excuse after spending their monies.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, April 27, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    74 %
    3.2mph
    20 %
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News