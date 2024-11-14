GhPageNewsPastor chops lady on the pulpit and impregnates her in the process
Pastor chops lady on the pulpit and impregnates her in the process

By Armani Brooklyn
A Ghanaian cleric simply known as Sofo Abre has been busted for sleeping with a young lady on the pulpit and impregnating her in the process.

Initially, Sofo Abre denied ever sleeping with the lady but later confessed during an appearance on Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo show.

According to the lady’s mother, Sofo Abre begged her to keep the incident a secret because it would harm his reputation as a man of God.

He also promised to take care of the baby and her daughter but he later withdrew his financial assistance.

Until he was dragged to Oyerepa Afutuo’s show, he also denied responsibility for the child and insisted that a DNA test should be conducted.

GHpage

