type here...
GhPageNewsPastor chops the front & back of female church member; Woman drags...
News

Pastor chops the front & back of female church member; Woman drags him to Aunty Naa (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Aunty Naa
Aunty Naa

A Ghanaian woman has dragged her Pastor to Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo Show for sleeping with her.

During the appearance on live radio, the woman alleged the pastor slept with her both at the front and at the back.

READ ALSO: GH lady sacked from her work in the UK for using working for Tiktok videos

Aunty Naa - GhPage
Aunty Naa

She also added that the pastor told her not to bathe for 3 days before meeting for their intimate encounters.

According to the woman, she’s now suffering from an unknown illness and she needs help.

Meanwhile, the woman claims the pastor told her he would give her capital to start her own business.

Watch the video below to know more…

-- AD --

READ ALSO: Tragic! Rogue police officers shoot musician to death

Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Saturday, October 26, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
81.9 ° F
81.9 °
81.9 °
75 %
2.3mph
100 %
Sat
84 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
84 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways