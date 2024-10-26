Pastor chops the front & back of female church member; Woman drags him to Aunty Naa (Video)

A Ghanaian woman has dragged her Pastor to Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo Show for sleeping with her.

During the appearance on live radio, the woman alleged the pastor slept with her both at the front and at the back.

Aunty Naa

She also added that the pastor told her not to bathe for 3 days before meeting for their intimate encounters.

According to the woman, she’s now suffering from an unknown illness and she needs help.

Meanwhile, the woman claims the pastor told her he would give her capital to start her own business.

