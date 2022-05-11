Pastor in court for taking 5.6k from church members as Rapture fees

- Advertisement -

Pastor Noah Abraham is being sued by the Ekiti State Police Command for reportedly demanding N310,000 equivalent to 5607.89GHC from his church members for the Rapture.

Yesterday, spokesman Sunday Abutu verified the occurrence.

Abraham is the founder of the Christ High Commission Ministry in Araromi-Ugbesi, Omuo Oke Ekiti, in the state’s Ekiti East Local Government Area.

After receiving the said amount from them, the pastor allegedly tented dozens of Nigerians in his church for the Rapture.

He was summoned by the police for questioning.

The police arraigned him at the Chief Magistrates Court in Ado Ekiti, according to several sources.

Abraham denied the charge and pleaded not guilty.

Adunni Olanipekun, his lawyer, pleaded with the court to release his client on bond. Inspector Johnson Okunade, the police prosecutor, did not object to the application.

Magistrate Titilola Olaolorun granted Abraham bail and scheduled a hearing for May 24.

Abraham told The ICIR in an exclusive interview that the individuals he maintained in his church were waiting for Jesus.

“When you hear that a whole city descends from heaven and a mighty palace appears in Nigeria here in Ekiti, know that the man speaking here is the one to be contacted because the whole world will hear,” Abraham said.

He claimed that he would keep dozens of people in the church as long as the “one who sent” him said so.

While neighbours suspected Abraham’s actions, a subsequent investigation by this publication discovered additional incriminating information about him from several of his former church members.

The ICIR’s crew was in Kabba, Kogi State, after visiting Abraham’s church in Ekiti. Abrahan had run a church there and was banished by the town for having a “weird” ministry.

The reporters discovered that Abraham had divorced his wife and supposedly eloped in his Ekiti church with a woman who claimed to be his daughter.

In Kabba, the woman was his choirmaster’s wife.

The pastor’s true wife, his putative mistress’s husband, Kabba monarchs, and the pastor’s former church members all acknowledged that the pastor had eloped with the mistress, and the Kabba community excommunicated him.

The ICIR published a report on Sunday detailing Abraham’s peculiar ministry in Kabba, as well as other alleged atrocities.