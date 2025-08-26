Pastor crashed to death by a falling water tank

A devastating incident at Amantin in the Mpohor Fiase Municipality of the Western Region has claimed the life of a Deeper Life pastor.

As confirmed, Pastor James Tawiah, a pastor of the Deeper Life Church died instantly after a 350-liter water storage tank fell onto his vehicle.

According to a report by the assembly Member for Manso, Mr. Emmanuel Ndur, said Pastor Tawiah was driving to Manso to minister to a congregation when his vehicle stalled midway while ascending a hill.

The car rolled backward down the slope and rammed into a structure supporting the water tank.

In an attempt to manoeuvre the vehicle away, the pastor mistakenly left the gear in reverse, causing the car to accelerate backwards at high speed.

It struck the base of the tank stand with force, dislodging the tank, which then toppled onto the vehicle.

