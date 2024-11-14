Pastor cries as Police arrests him for insulting Adom Kyei Duah

GhPageNewsPastor cries as Police arrests him for insulting Adom Kyei Duah
News

By Armani Brooklyn
Pastor Frimpong has been arrested for insulting Prophet Adom Kyei Duah.

Days ago, Pastor Frimpong went viral on social media for insulting the leader and founder of the Philadelphia Movement.

In a self-made video that went viral on social media, Pastor Frimpong accused Adom Kyei Duah of belonging to a secret society.

He also described him as a fool and scammer who has disguised himself as a man of God.

Following the tarnishing of his reputation, Adom Kyei Duah reported the case to the police which led to the arrest of Pastor Frimpong.

In a trending video, Pastor Frimpong can be seen begging for forgiveness and also swearing never to insult Adom Kyei Duah again ever in his life.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

