Pastor defiles a 5-year-old girl a few days to his white wedding

The story we’ve chanced on is about a popular Nigerian Pastor identified as George Amaechi Okeaghalam. According to the story, the pastor has now found himself in the grips of the police after defiling a 5-year-old-girl.

Pastor George reportedly defiled the child (name withheld) just a few days to his white wedding. This incident is said to have happened at Umuguma village, Owerri.

By reports, the little girl went to the Pastor’s house to play with some friends but unfortunately, her friends did not show up. She was then lured by the pastor into his room and was defiled.

After the pastor’s evil action, he threatened to kill the 5-year-old girl if she reports the incident to anyone.

An invitation card which shows that the pastor was preparing to get married this Saturday. 12 December 2020 at Heaven Power Believers Solution Ministry in Owerri popped up on the internet since his arrest went viral.

Sweet Mothers Foundation, an NGO who reported the sad incident to the police gave their account.

“The suburb in the town of Umuguma, Owerri has been thrown into fear of the safety of their recreational children as a 5-year-old child has been defiled by an alleged Pastor, neighbour and acquaintance of the girl’s parents.

The victim’s mother told of how she came back and met a disturbed and moody girl with a gait that suggested she has been harmed. Out of instinctive wire, she reached for her skirt and gazed at a blood-stained pant.

After persuasion and her favourite treat, her daughter disclosed how she went in search of her playmate and decided to fill in her play session with sandcastle when she didn’t meet her playmate.

According to her, Uncle asked her to follow him to his house and asked her to lay on the bare toilet tiles where he “did something to her”, threatened to kill her and take her away from her mum if she says a thing.

Since Tuesday, little girl’s mother has been sad, confused and shocked. She only spoke to a few women in low tones. As fear-gripped as she is, the other women held only subtle powwows in order not to invite “trouble” or “touch the anointed” as the accused person is a pastor, a holy cankerworm accorded all the morally right and decent-filled respect.

It was not until the whispers got to the mother’s brother last night that they matched to the church building of Pastor George, 49. He denied knowing the victim but when it became clear, he admitted knowing her but pointed finger at his plumber.

Meanwhile, the little girl repeatedly made eye contact with the pastor when asked “who did this to you” and go on to narrate the heart-wrenching incident when taken out of George’s sight. The Pastor has been arrested while the poor girl is receiving treatment in a hospital.

She was still spotting around 4 pm today before admission. As you read and share, remember Pastor George is not a stranger. He is a well-known person in the family and has personally handed his wedding IV to the victim’s mother