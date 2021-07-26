type here...
Pastor dies after going hungry for days

By Qwame Benedict
Death
A pastor has met his unfortunate death last week after he was found dead on the busy street of Madina.

From what we gathered, the man of God who is popular in the area was seen lying dead at Atomic junction early morning after people around had come to open up their stores for their day’s activities.

According to some people, the preacher is mostly seen sitting under a mango tree and that is where he stands to preach to the people.

A witness speaking to the media narrated that they know him in the area and sometimes buy him food or gives him money to buy food for himself.

A source explained that though the police are yet to tell the actual cause of his death, they are of the strong belief that he died out of hunger.

Source:Ghpage

