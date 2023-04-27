Pastor divorces his wife after herbalist died on top of her during intercourse

Recall that somewhere in January this year, a story that trended on social media confirmed the death of a herbalist who was having intercourse with the wife of a pastor inside a hotel in Ekiti (Nigeria).

The late juju priest identified as Fadayomi Kehinde, aka Ejiogbe, reportedly lodged at a hotel with a woman said to be the wife of a shepherd of a white garment church in the same town on Monday, January 2, 2023.

Immediately after the two allegedly finished with the sex, the herbalist is said to have slumped and lost consciousness, prompting the lady to call for help from the hotel room.

It was gathered that hotel staff and some associates of the herbalist rushed him to a hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Following the news, Pastor Joshua Ajagunigbala’s filed for divorce and has had his marriage to Rita Ajagunigbala annulled.

In court yesterday, the man of God narrated that the herbalist died on top of the respondent while having sexual intercourse in a hotel at Ikere-Ekiti on 2nd January 2023, which led to a commotion and made thugs to destroy his house and his church at Ikere.

He lamented that her action led to his suspension by his Church authority and because of this, he is no longer interested in the union and pleaded with the Court to dissolve the union and give him custody of his children.

Mrs. Ajagunigbala, in response, admitted having sexual relationship with the late herbalist. She stated that her relationship with the Herbalist was because of lack of care from the petitioner. She said that she had been the one responsible for the feeding of the children and their school fees. She claimed that she had incurred so much debt, which the late Ejiogbe helped her to offset.

Pastor Ajagunigbala, the petitioner, was directed by the Court to assume complete responsibility for the well-being and schooling of the two youngest children resulting from the union, as they are still minors.

The President of the Court, Mr. Joseph Oyedele, while declaring judgment on the matter, held that there was no legal customary marriage between the two of them, adding that they are free to go their separate ways.

“Having gone through all the oral evidence presented before this Court, it was discovered that there was no legal customary marriage between parties herein and there is no marriage available between parties to dissolve. The Court hereby order that the parties are now free to go on their own without disturbing the peace of each other. On the issue of the custody of the children, the Court can only order on the last two children of the marriage because they are yet to reach the age of majority. The first two children are free to decide under whose care they can live between the two parties because they are no longer minors.” However, the Court order that the last two children of the association (Olarewaju and Victoria Ajagunigbala) are to be with the petitioner and the petitioner is to be responsible for their welfare and education,”

the court ordered.

