Pastor donates entire offering and tithe to a church member

By Qwame Benedict
Apostle Victor
Apostle Victor Hounkpati, a well-known Ghanaian preacher, has made headlines after donating his entire church offering and tithe for the day to a fellow Christian who was going through a difficult time.

From what we gathered, on that faithful day during the HOGCOAN Sunday Service, the Holy Spirit led the preacher to a gentleman who sat at the immediate front row.

It stated that the holy spirit revealed to the preacher that the man was also a man of God who owns a church but after praying for people to get a financial breakthrough, they just leave the church to different church where they donate and pay tithe heavily leading to the collapse his church.

The man at the centre of all these according to Apostle Hounkpati was finding it difficult to feed himself and his family and was planning on committing suicide.

Because of his tragic narrative, Apostle Victor Hounkpati offered all of the offerings, contributions, and every single coin received in the church that Sunday to this Pastor in order to help him start again.

We don’t know how the pastor would survive if this wasn’t done, according to the man of God, even after leaving the church that day.

Source:Ghpage

