The Pastor was sentenced to jail some weeks ago following some comments he passed on Rev. Obofour who is the founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC).

Following his arrest, a lot of people have called on Rev. Obofour to temper justice with mercy and allow Pastor Elisha to have his freedom.

In a new twist to the story, Kumawood actress Naana Brown has added her voice to the story and begged Rev. Obofour to set him free from prison.

She continued that the preacher is now going mad in prison custody and she is finding out which injection he has been given that is making him behave in such a manner.

Naana Brown also continued by saying that the bible talks about forgiveness and therefore doesn’t see the need for Obofour pressing charges against Elisha.

She further questioned what Rev. Obofour stand to benefit if he wakes up one day to hear Elisha has been abused in prison and has led to his arrest.