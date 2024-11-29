Pastor Elvis Agyemang Advises Ghanaians To Choose Jesus Christ Over Money

GhPageEntertainmentPastor Elvis Agyemang Advises Ghanaians To Choose Jesus Christ Over Money
The founder and lead pastor of Grace Mountain Ministry and the convenor of Alpha Hour, Pastor Agyemang Elvis has sparked a debate online.

This comes after a video of the man of God singing went viral.

The man of God, Via singing has articulated that it is better to have Jesus Christ than having money.

In the viral video available at the news desk of Gh Page, Pastor Elvis could be heard saying that if you get everything and lose your life, there is no sense in it.

He went on to add that, it is better to have Jesus Christ than having money because the latter becomes of no use when one loses their life.

To him, he has Jesus Christ and he thinks that is enough for him, hence, has advised his staunch followers and Ghanaians at large to follow suit.

