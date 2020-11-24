type here...
Pastor enters his church auditorium mysteriously walking through the sky (video)

By Mr. Tabernacle
Pastor-floats-in-the-sky-in-his-church
Pastor-floats-in-the-sky-in-his-church
Ghpage has sighted a viral video that captures the moment a black American pastor descended from the skies to his church auditorium whiles service was ongoing.

From the video, you could tell for a fact that the man of God was being supported by an invincible rope mounted somewhere in the auditorium.

His congregants, who were marvelled at the stunt could only stare into the sky with wonder all written over their faces.

Apparently, he was trying to stage how the second coming of Jesus Christ was going to be like and that was how best he could do his representation to best describe the scene to congregants.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Source:GHPAGE

