Nigerian preacher Pastor Chris Okafor has exposed one of his congregants who said he didn’t believe in God in a recent video making the rounds.

The churchgoer had reportedly expressed doubts about the accuracy of The general overseer of Liberation City’s prophecies and declaration of his visions.

To prove his legitimacy, Pastor Okafor publicly confronted the man during church service about a vision he had of him taking home a prostitute the night before.

The guilt-stricken man began to plead with the pastor not to share further details about his encounter with the prostitute and what he does in private in front of everyone at the church.

“You carried a prostitute last night,” Pastor Okafor said, to which the man responded; “No dey talk that wan for here”

"No dey talk that one for here" pic.twitter.com/O0M3SwlPN2 — ? @????????????? (@OneJoblessBoy) March 9, 2023

The trending video has elicited hilarious reactions from social media users

Reacting to the video:

@tony.frank_ said: “Prophesy suppose bring edification not this kind dramatization”.

@goodiescakes_creams wrote: “Is that what God is showing him? that he fornicated the night before coming to his church; his God couldn’t show him the mans’ sorrows and misfortune? The so called pastor that slept with a woman that wasn’t his wife, has he confessed about himself. Wizards and marine possessed men can Prophecy but it will be Accusations and without direction!”

@usendollar commented: “I like this man alot his reaction is so calm ! I have a strong feeling he will win and I also dreamed Peter obi won court case and he’s now our president! If you believe they will win type Amen.”

@wisdomcounsellin said: “Where in scripture was prophecy used like this, even when Jesus met the woman by the well he didn’t behave this way. Respectfully.”

@9ja.cruiseblog wrote: “Pastor why you do my man this kind thing Naa, Him say him no believe in your God no mean say o make you convince am to believe with this kind prophecy naa ….. {na e be tins ohh!! Na man dey do man walai”.

@ojerehighstar stated: “Na only knack dey give person joy right now”.