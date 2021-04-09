type here...
News

By Qwame Benedict
A pastor is fast going viral on social media following his style of deliverance on his church members.

From the video one could see the pastor who is yet to be identified giving some members of his church heavy slaps as he prays for them.

After the video surfaced on social media, a lot of people are asking if it’s truly a deliverance service or just a skit that has found its way into the media space.

Watch the video below:

As it stands now, the name of the man of God, the name of his church and country of origin remains unknown but what we know for a fact is he is from an African country.

We wonder what at all he might have told his church members for they to have stood there and watched him slap them all in the name of receiving a direction from God to help solve their problems.

Source:Ghpage

