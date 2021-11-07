- Advertisement -

A groom who might have waited all his life to say “I Do” to the love of his life could not spare another minute when the officiating pastor gave him the green light to seal off their union with a kiss in the church.

The romantic moment was obviously one of the highlights of the wedding ceremony that caught the attention of patrons who quickly took out their phones to document it on video.

However, the kissing session which took longer than expected was interrupted by the pastor who landed a knock on the groom’s head for abusing his new wife’s lips.

The video has triggered mixed reactions on social media as many bemoaned the pastor’s action of stopping the love birds from expressing their love legally in the presence of God.

Watch the video below