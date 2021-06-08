- Advertisement -

A popular pastor from Uganda, Pastor Jackson Senyonga of Christian Life Church, Kampala has been spotted in a new video jubilating over the death of the late Prophet TB Joshua.

The founder and leader of Synagogue Church Of All Nations, TB Joshua passed away on 5th June 2021 just a few days to his 58th birthday on 12 June.

While the world is mourning the death of the renowned man of God, Pastor Jackson Senyonga is jubilating and dancing over his death.

Pastor Jackson Senyonga claims TB Joshua was a fake man of God who had destroyed many people and initiated many pastors in Africa into witchcraft.

The excited man of God from Uganda claims TB Joshua thought his soul was worth more than others’ so he sacrificed a lot of innocent souls because he is the “biggest witch” in Africa.

Although Heavens does not rejoice over the death of a sinner according to Pastor Jackson Senyonga, the death of TB Joshua is a victory for Christians because a lot of people will be saved in his absence.

Watch the video below;

Meanwhile, it has been claimed by many people close to the late TB Joshua that he knew he was about to die and even preached about it.

Strangely enough, the man of God announced a few days ago that he won’t celebrate his birthday this year and that his loved ones and church members should fast and pray for the world on his birthday.