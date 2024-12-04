Pastor Love chills in his car after release from jail

GhPageNewsPastor Love chills in his car after release from jail
By Armani Brooklyn
Pastor Love has been spotted in a trending video chilling in a moving car while jamming to King Paluta’s song.

This follows the controversial man of God’s release from Nsawam Medium Security Prison.

Recall that on November 16th, he High Court in Accra granted bail to Pastor Hammond Love as he appealed his 48-month prison sentence.

The bail was set at GHC2 million, with the requirement of two sureties who must demonstrate ownership of properties within Accra’s jurisdiction.

Presiding Justice Naa Koowa Quarshie further directed Pastor Love to surrender his passport to the court registry, ensuring its validity remains until at least 15 November 2025. 

Popularly known as Pastor Love, he was convicted on 1 October 2024 by the Circuit Court in Accra for the theft of a 2013 Toyota Highlander, imported into Ghana in 2016.

While on bail, he is required to report to the police every Tuesday.

