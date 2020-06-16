Pastor Love, the former husband of Gospel artist, Obaapa Christy, has for the first spoken about Obaapa Christy’s new marriage with Nana Yaw Franke.

He began addressing his listeners that,” Brothers and sisters, this is God’s servant and Prophet Pastor Love speaking. Certain issues are arising that I would like to talk about before things get out of hand.”

According to the self-acclaimed Prophet of God, many people in Ghana have not become abreast of his situation regarding his divorce with Obaapa Christy. Hence people go ahead and make dreadful comments thinking they know best.

Pastor Love warned and scolded everyone who insulted him in any way commenting on issues that came about between himself, Obaapa Christy, and Frankie, husband of Obaapa Christy.

He added that if people only knew what Obaapa Christy and Frankie did to him they would not have uttered such comments in the first place.

“Before I go to be, I take time to curse everyone who just raised their voice against me with bad comments. Yes all of you, those with Ghc 2 to purchase data just to come online and render bad comments against me, I curse you always.” Pastor stated.

He continued by calling the judgment of God upon the said folks adding that they shall receive ten times the predicament he faced.

Pastor Love said that Ghanaians embrace lies than the real truth and he intentionally made the audion to address and curse all such people who support evil and abhors what is right.

He mentioned that Obaapa Christy cheated on him with Frankie and they have a child who he described a “bastard child”. He further added that Frankie claims his child who he(Pastor Love) had with Obaapa Christy. Hence, he will take a critical action and no one should attack him when he does.

Watch video below: