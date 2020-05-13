- Advertisement -

Pastor Love, the ex-husband of gospel musician Obaapa Christy has reacted to prophet Manasseh’s allegation that he hired 4 macho men to rape Obaapa Christy.

Call to mind, Manasseh who claims to be a prophet made a shocking allegation against Pastor Love, the ex-husband of Obaapa Christy.

According to the man who spoke on “The Seat” on Net2 TV, Obaapa Christy left her marriage with Pastor Love after he hired 4 men to rape her.

He also explained that Pastor Love had met a young lady from Italy and wanted to marry her but first he needed a divorce from Obaapa Christy (Christiana Love at the time).

So to get his wishes carried out, he hired 4 macho men to rape his wife to bring disgrace and shame to her which will expedite the divorce.

Well, soon after this allegation fast circulated, the indicted, Pastor Love has finally come out to clear himself of all charges against him.

Reacting to the damning allegation by Manasseh he said he would soon come out to clear the air of all the attacks against him in due time.

Speaking to Ghpage TV he indicated that he would force Manasseh to bring out all the proof he claims he has in hand just to bring out the truth to bear.

Pastor Love recounted some past similar occurrences that aimed at dirtying his hard-earned image but God came to his rescue and he’s optimistic that God surely shall come into his defense again.

Ghpage is monitoring the deep revelation from these men of God and we will keep you updated. Stay with us.