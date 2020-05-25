Pastor Love who is the former husband of popular Gospel musician Christiana Love has reacted to the juju allegations levelled against him by his first son.

According to the Pastor, he has served God very well even though he might have gone wrong at some point in time but he is never an occult or worships anything aside from God Almighty.

The Pastor was accused by his first son of being an idol worshiper as he had caught him in the act one day which made him leave his house.

But Pastor Love sharing his side of the story in an audio recording stated that all that his son is saying about him was orchestrated by his former wife.

He made mention that his son came to him some months ago to complain that he was been maltreated by his grandmother and his uncle and therefore he wants to come and stay with him.

He went on to say that he allowed him to stay with him and even bought him a phone which he one day saw the son having a video call with his mum(Obaapa Christy).

Pastor Love stated that he didn’t complain but Obaapa Christy asked their son to video his house and his bedroom to her which the son did.

Going forward, the son requested to visit his mother which he agreed to only to be called after an hour by a police CID with Kasoa police who happens to also be the former wife of Funny Face.

She started asking him questions about his son but he saw there was inconsistency in her answers so he forgot about them only to see a video of the saying he saw him chanting.

Watch the video below:

Pastor Love also alleged that since he won the court case between himself and Obaapa Christy her family have vowed to bring shame to him.