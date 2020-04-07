type here...
Source:GHPAGE
Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo shreds Pastor Chris into pieces over his 5G Antichrist theory

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Illustrious Nigerian pastor Matthew Ashimolowo has castigated his colleague in God’s work, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, for spreading dumb conspiracy theories during this dangerous time.

For the past few days, popular pastors and politicians have found a way to link the 5G network with spiritual things and Coronavirus epidemic.

However, Ashimolowo countered Oyakilome’s statement, explaining that there was no correlation between 5G and end-time signs.

In a video sighted, Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo back lashed the latter following his comments on the corornavirus and jumping into conclusion to spread conspiracy theories that the 5G network is responsible for the coronavirus and that the Antichrist is somehow connected to it.

“Too many theories, too many videos and too many fake news out there. Please stay out of these theories, keep your eyes on the lord do not be afraid and don’ think this is the Antichrist” Pastor Mathew said.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

He drew minds back to the fact that there have been major happenings similar to coronavirus where we point out to the last days. But not all that happens around us shows the Antichrist wants to take over our lives.

During the era of great men, the likes of Napoleon Bonaparte, Benito Mosulini of Italy, Adolf Hitler the church began to teach the Antichrist have risen, Please I’m not a scientist I’m a Pastor but all these 5G theories are not Biblical, not practical“. He added.

“There is a virus out there killing people, stay locked down. Don’t think is some 5G that is killing. How come it got to my village? where there is no 5G. I’m very disappointed in pastors who have shown graphs. It doesn’t make sense!” Pastor Mathew lamented.

He warned Christians not to join Christian leaders in promoting conspiracy theories. According to him, all those claims were conspiracy theories that had nothing to do with the anti-Christ.

Recall that Pastor Chris told his members in a sermon that the 5G was part of the new world order where some figures of authority in the world were trying to build a religion, economy and government for the entire universe.

