type here...
News

Pastor nabbed engaging with his three daughters

By Armani Brooklyn
Pastor

NIGERIA – A Nigerian pastor has been nabbed engaging with his three daughters.

In a trending video, the pastor who was caught in the act blamed witches for the incident.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEOS HERE

According to him, his wife’s family is full of witches and they are the ones who manipulated him in the spiritual realm to commit such a heinous crime.

Pastor

He also denied ever engaging with any of his female church members.

His wife who was also present confessed to knowing her husband’s secret engagement with their daughters but has been covering them up.

The community members who nabbed the father and pastor descieded to discipline him.

Unfortunately, due to our website’s policy, we can’t share the video here, but you can watch it by clicking on the link below.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEOS HERE

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Girlfriend shooting boyfriend

Girlfriend shoots his cheating boyfriend to death

Atom

PHOTOS: Atom discovered dead in the bush

GhPageNews

TODAY

Monday, July 14, 2025
25.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Girlfriend cuts off boyfriend’s manhood for having long hours of intercourse with her

Boyfriend and Girlfriend

Afua Asantewaa publilcy demeans her husband

Afua Asantewaa

Lady eaten alive by 3 lions at Kruger National Park

Lion Victim

Auchi Polytechnic lecturer caught with a married woman

Mr. Ehigie

Jesus Christ is a fool- BullGod

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways