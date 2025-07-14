Pastor nabbed engaging with his three daughters

NIGERIA – A Nigerian pastor has been nabbed engaging with his three daughters.

In a trending video, the pastor who was caught in the act blamed witches for the incident.

According to him, his wife’s family is full of witches and they are the ones who manipulated him in the spiritual realm to commit such a heinous crime.

He also denied ever engaging with any of his female church members.

His wife who was also present confessed to knowing her husband’s secret engagement with their daughters but has been covering them up.

The community members who nabbed the father and pastor descieded to discipline him.

