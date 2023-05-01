Pastor nabbed for impregnating 10 of his female church members

- Advertisement -

A popular Nigerian pastor has been banished from Umuidoko Ogrute In Enugu Ezike, Enugu State for allegedly impregnating at least 10 ladies in his church.

The self-acclaimed miracle pastor was paraded in the community by angry residents when they learnt of his escapades with female church members.



According to reports, the yet-to-be-identified cleric was apprehended on Friday, April 28, when one of his female members revealed to her family that her pastor was responsible for her pregnancy.



According to a source, the nabbed pastor often took the women to a mountain under the guise of special prayers as most of them were said to be looking for miracles.

READ ALSO: Pastor divorces his wife after herbalist died on top of her during intercourse

It was gathered that he built a small hut on top the mountain where he carried out the condemnable act of sleeping with them on a rotational basis.

The pastor has allegedly been prophesying that they will clinch rich men for marriage, and believing his words, they succumbed to his request.



The source also said that when the ladies inform him that they are carrying his child, he asked them to terminate it the pregnancy.

Outraged by his actions, members of the community razed down his church and sent him packing.

A source said; “This man has a church and goes to the mountain with his female church members for prayers. It was revealed that 99% of his church members are women who aren’t from the community. He always gives them visions to help them get married to rich men. The women desperate for a miracle, visit his church for solution and never return home to their families.



Unfortunately for him, one of his victims was accosted by her family members and she explained how she got pregnant. Her revelation made irate youth pay the church a courtesy visit.

They got there and found other victims whom they set free from the pastor’s bondage. They razed down the church and helped him pack his items advising him never to return to the village.”

READ ALSO: Photos of the herbalist who died while on top of a pastor’s wife during intercourse surfaces online