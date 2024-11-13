GhPageNewsPastor pays GHS50K to hubby for chopping his wife more than 10...
News

Pastor pays GHS50K to hubby for chopping his wife more than 10 times

By Armani Brooklyn
Recall that weeks ago, GhPage Media published an article concerning how a husband dragged his wife and pastor to Aunty Naa’s show for GHS 150K compensation.

As confessed by the pastor, he slept with the married woman more than 10 times and additionally got her husband arrested after he threatened to deal with him.

During an appearance on Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo Show, the pained husband insisted on taking GHS 150k from the pastor as compensation.

The pastor on the other hand alongside Aunty Naa pleaded with the husband to take compensation of GHS50K instead of GHS 150K.

Well, the husband has fulfilled his promise of compensating the pained husband with GHS 50K.

