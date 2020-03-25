type here...
Home Entertainment Pastor Prince storms Independence square in his bid to drive away...
Entertainment

Pastor Prince storms Independence square in his bid to drive away coronavirus from the country

By Qwame Benedict
0
Pastor-Prince-Elisha
Pastor storms Independence square in his bid to drive away coronavirus from the country
- Advertisement -

Ghanaians today observed a National Fasting and Prayer day in the bid to seek the face of God as the country tries to deal with coronavirus which according to the World Health Organization(WHO) is a global pandemic.

Preacher Prince Elisha who is the leader and founder of the Springs of Grace Executive Fellowship today went to the independence square to pray so God can help Ghanaians.

The pastor after the President’s declaration last week revealed that he would be doing his fasting and prayers at the Independence square.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Case increases by 16, positive text results now stands at 68

In a video sighted on social media, he was seen praying and running around the square after some time, he paused to lit his fire.

Watch the video below:

Some workers of Zoomlion were present so he asked one of them to help him by fanning his fire for him whiles he prayed.

In other persuade the lady to help him, he told her he will give her money after he is done with the prayers stating that what he was doing was a direction from God.

Previous articleOne person recovers from Coronavirus in Ghana
Next articleGhana’s Coronavirus cases rise from 68 to 93 with 4 deaths

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

COVID-19: Mzbel hospitalized, she’s in a serious condition

Mr. Tabernacle -
Media personality and singer Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah aka Mzbel has been hospitalized and in a serious condition amid fears of likely...
Read more
Entertainment

Delay finally flaunts her daughter on social media

RASHAD -
Delores Frimpong Manso aka Delay has finally shown off the baby she allegedly a few months ago. Delay took...
Read more
Entertainment

Davido becomes a bricklayer as a result of self-isolation (VIDEO)

Qwame Benedict -
Nigerian superstar Davido has found a new profession now that he can't go anywhere around the globe due to the outbreak of...
Read more
Entertainment

Some celebrities are being paid to say they have coronavirus – Cardi B

Mr. Tabernacle -
American rapper, songwriter, television personality and actress Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar better known in showbiz as Cardi B has added her voice on...
Read more
Entertainment

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong mentions Pamela Odame name in his fight against Angel Obinim

Qwame Benedict -
The fight between the maverick politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim just started is getting interesting each and every...
Read more
Entertainment

DarkoVibes trolled on social media for his abysmal freestyle on Tim Westwood (VIDEO)

Qwame Benedict -
Rapper DarkoVibes has become the lastest person to incur the anger of social media users following his 'nonfa' rap lines freestyle on...
Read more

TODAY

Thursday, March 26, 2020
Accra
light rain
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
83 %
3.6kmh
100 %
Thu
30 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
29 °
Sun
30 °
Mon
29 °

Most Read

News

One person recovers from Coronavirus in Ghana

RASHAD -
There is wild jubilation in Ghana as the country records its first Coronavirus patient discovery. Footage of an alleged...
Read more
Entertainment

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong mentions Pamela Odame name in his fight against Angel Obinim

Qwame Benedict -
The fight between the maverick politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim just started is getting interesting each and every...
Read more
Entertainment

Mugeez and MzVee in a relationship – Here is all you need to know

Mr. Tabernacle -
Rashid Mugeez better known in showbiz as Mugeez has admitted her feeling towards songstress MzVee formerly a signee of Lynx Entertainment.
Read more
Entertainment

Delay finally flaunts her daughter on social media

RASHAD -
Delores Frimpong Manso aka Delay has finally shown off the baby she allegedly a few months ago. Delay took...
Read more
ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News