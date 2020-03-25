- Advertisement -

Ghanaians today observed a National Fasting and Prayer day in the bid to seek the face of God as the country tries to deal with coronavirus which according to the World Health Organization(WHO) is a global pandemic.

Preacher Prince Elisha who is the leader and founder of the Springs of Grace Executive Fellowship today went to the independence square to pray so God can help Ghanaians.

The pastor after the President’s declaration last week revealed that he would be doing his fasting and prayers at the Independence square.

In a video sighted on social media, he was seen praying and running around the square after some time, he paused to lit his fire.

Watch the video below:

Some workers of Zoomlion were present so he asked one of them to help him by fanning his fire for him whiles he prayed.

In other persuade the lady to help him, he told her he will give her money after he is done with the prayers stating that what he was doing was a direction from God.