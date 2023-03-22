type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsPastor quits and shuts down church after winning GH500K in sports betting
News

Pastor quits and shuts down church after winning GH500K in sports betting

By Bra Stash
- Advertisement -

“I’m no longer a pastor, you can take the church” – Pastor quits after winning GHC500k through sports betting

A Ugandan pastor has given up on the running of the church after winning over GH¢500,000 through sports betting.

According to local media, he shut down the building and left his congregation members stranded when they arrived for midweek services after realizing that he was now 100 million shillings richer.

When visitors from the church discovered the gate was closed, they were startled and unsure of what to do.

When the pastor was approached, he acknowledged that his decision to work in God’s vineyard was only motivated by the need for financial support and not because he felt called.

Man goes mad for refusing to pay back loan he took from mobile app

A Nigerian man has reportedly run mad after failing to pay back the money he took from a loan app on his phone.

Ahmed Isah who was previewed to the information shared it on social media where he explicitly stated how the pressure of not repaying back loan could be depressing.

According to him, a man had borrowed 56,000 nairas (GHC 1496, or $121) via a well-known loan app, and was paying it back in instalments until he fell bankrupt.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, March 22, 2023
    Accra
    light rain
    87 ° F
    87 °
    87 °
    58 %
    2.3mph
    100 %
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    82 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News