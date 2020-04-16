type here...
Home News Pastor runs mad shortly after praying for a mad man
Source:GHPAGE
News

Pastor runs mad shortly after praying for a mad man

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Pastor runs mad shortly after praying for a mad man
Pastor runs mad shortly after praying for a mad man
- Advertisement -

Wonders shall never end and its certainly true, judging from numerous strange occurrences that take place across the length and breadth of the world.

Residents of Oke-Ado a suburb of Oyo State in Nigeria watched a drama involving a pastor and a mad man.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Pregnant Ghanaian nurse dies of Coronavirus

The Pastor, Timothy, according to eyewitness got to town in Oke-Ado in the early evenings (around 5 pm) and met a mentally deranged man who was seated in front of a building in the area.

Giving a vivid account on the incident, the eyewitness said the pastor began to read the Bible on sighting the mad man, while he moved closer to him and laid the hand on his head.

At a point the mad man removed the pastors hand from his head, and suddenly a strange spirit got hold of the pastor and he began to remove his cloth.

He was naked and laid flat on the ground speaking a strange language, with foam oozing out of his mouth.

READ ALSO: Lockdown: My friends insist on banging me before giving me food – blind orphan shares ordeal

The mad man, it was gathered, initially left him in this position and sat at some distance away from the pastor, before the duo later sat closer to each other, while onlookers watched the strange drama.

The pastor remained in a state of insanity until the Nigerian Tribune left the scene of the incident.

Previous articleAngel Obinim slept with his maid and Florence Obinim is aware – Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

COVID-19: Pregnant Ghanaian nurse dies of Coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
Since the outbreak of the novel COVID-19, precious lives have been lost, others are left battling for their lives at various quarantine...
Read more
News

Lockdown: My friends insist on banging me before giving me food – blind orphan shares ordeal

Mr. Tabernacle -
The number of people suffering in the hands of some insentive beings is just unbearable. A twenty-four-year-old poor blind...
Read more
News

Ridge Hospital staff who came into contact with Obour’s late dad test negative for Coronavirus

RASHAD -
Finally, the Coronavirus test results for 7 nurses and 3 doctors who came into contact with Obour’s late father, Nana Osei Boansi...
Read more
News

COVID-19: Ghana’s positive coronavirus cases rise to 636

Mr. Tabernacle -
JUST IN: The positive coronavirus in Ghana has now reached a total number of 636 with 8 deaths and 17 recoveries.
Read more
News

COVID-19: Parent amid the pandemic name their newborn baby Sanitizer

Mr. Tabernacle -
Some people have diverse ways of remembering events that may occur to them in their life's journey. Certain landmarks or signs are...
Read more
News

COVID-19: GMA mounts fresh pressure on Akufo-Addo; calls for a nationwide lockdown

Mr. Tabernacle -
The Ghana Medical Association(GMA) after its first call on the President on locking down the country yielded partial results as only the epicentres...
Read more

TODAY

Thursday, April 16, 2020
Accra
few clouds
33 ° C
33 °
33 °
59 %
7.7kmh
20 %
Thu
31 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
30 °
Mon
30 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Archipalago shows his green card & tenancy agreement after Dubai borga exposé

RASHAD -
It seems the pressure on Archipalago now is more than he can bear. The social media critic has finally been pushed to...
Read more
News

COVID-19: Pregnant Ghanaian nurse dies of Coronavirus

Mr. Tabernacle -
Since the outbreak of the novel COVID-19, precious lives have been lost, others are left battling for their lives at various quarantine...
Read more
Lifestyle

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong gives out Angel Obinim real phone number on live TV

Qwame Benedict -
Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong is once again back in his fight with the founder of God's Way...
Read more
Entertainment

Joana Gyan puts her massive and luxurious mansion on display

Qwame Benedict -
Wife of hiplife musician and one half of music group Keche Andrew, Joana Gyan Cudjoe, has been trending in the news recently...
Read more

ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News