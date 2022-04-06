- Advertisement -

A pastor at Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) has reportedly passed away after he slumped on the altar while preaching.

The man of God identified a Chief Francis Oluwole Ogunnisi was preaching against money rituals when he suddenly collapsed.

According to sources, Chief Francis was the Baale of Onikoko community near Panseke area of Abeokuta, Nigeria who, was a guest preacher at the church.

In a video, the pastor was speaking against ‘quick money or money rituals and was advising the youth, especially, to desist from such activities.

Speaking in Yoruba, the elder said; “The money you make through unlawful means, killing people, sucking human blood; when death comes, it will belong to another person”.

Chief Francis then collapsed which led to the other pastors rushing to his aid and was later taken to the hospital.

Watch the video below;

According to a church member, he was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, but was declared dead on arrival.

It is not currently known if Chief Francis had any health challenge before his death, but his body has been deposited at the morgue pending autopsy.