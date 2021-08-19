- Advertisement -

A yet-to-be-identified preacher has stormed a betting centre to preach the word of God to the youth staking bet.

In the video, the preacher could be heard speaking about repentance as he urged youths in the arena to turn a new leaf and portray attitudes that are pleasing to God Almighty.

Despite his preaching to them, the people inside the betting centre were busy still staking the bet while intermittently responding ‘Amen’ when it’s necessary.

It’s not new that the majority of the youth have taken up betting as their source of survival but some elderly in society are also against it stating that it rather destroys thee youth and in other words has made them lazy.