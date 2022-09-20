Pastor threatens to sack & lift his spiritual covering on a church member over 2 months’ tithe arrears

- Advertisement -

Until today I didn’t know that tithes payments are the bases for one to get a spiritual covering from a pastor (man of God).

Or God needs your money before he can bless you. I never knew this. Since when did that become a condition for blessing and spiritual covering?

A Church Member of an unknown pastor has shared a message on social media and the reactions it has garnered is crazy.

According to the message shared online, the unknown Pastor informed and threatened the church member that his spiritual covering on him has elapsed for 2 months due to his inability to pay this tithe.

As a way to restore the blessings, peace and spiritual cover upon the life of the said church member, the pastor ordered him to settle the 2 months’ tithe arrears within a stipulated time.

The Pastor, in the message online, added that failure to pay the tithe would mean that the church member would be sacked from the church and forfeit the covering on him he has been enjoying all this while.

READ THE MESSAGE BELOW

Let me take you through what tithe is.

A tithe is a one-tenth part of something, paid as a contribution to a religious organization or compulsory tax to the government.

Today, tithes are usually voluntary and paid in cash or cheques or more recently via online giving, whereas historically tithes were required and paid in kind, such as agricultural produce.

READ Leviticus 27:30 for more.