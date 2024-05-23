Pastor uses broom to mercilessly beat church member during deliverance- video goes viral

Wonders, the aged says shall never come to an end!

A viral disturbing video has exposed a white garment church for doing what many will consider abnormal.

In the video flying at a high speed across social media platforms, a woman is seen screaming in pain as she is being flogged with a broom.

Surprisingly enough, the woman’s cry for help did not yield any positive response as the man continued to beat her mercilessly.

Per the information available at the news desk of Ghpage.com, the incident happened in the church during a deliverance session.