- Advertisement -

Music lovers and fans of Nigerian superstar Davido are still sending in their messages of condolence to the musician and his fiancée following the death of his son Ifeanyi who died yesterday.

Though the family is yet to release an official statement on the death of Ifeanyi, it has been alleged that the young champ died by drowning in their swimming pool whiles his parent were out to attend a family meeting.

READ ALSO: Prophet predicted the death of Ifeanyi in January

Following the death, one Prophet has come out to state that he warned the musician and his family about what lies ahead of them in 2022 but he believed they failed to act on it.

Backing his claims with a screenshot the Prophet identified as one Prophet Samuel King dropped a prophecy about Davido telling him that the year 2022 and 2023 was going to be a very good year for him.

He again added that they should pray for their son and other close family members because he has seen death hovering around them.

This statement was posted on his social media page on 7th January 2022 with the intention to warn the musician of what lies ahead of them.

Amidst the bad news and the fulfilment of his prophecy, Prophet Samuel has spoken once again with wild claims that there will be more wailing ahead of Davido and his family if he fails to meet him.

Speaking in a video he said;

READ ALSO: Davido and Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi, dies

GLOBAL ACCURATE PROPHECY CONFIRMED|

Davido‘s Son has died , fulfilling the prophecy given in 7th of JANUARY 2022 by the PROPHET ,with a call of warning to pray for his son! More highlights will still be given towards this PROPHECY as there are hidden CLUES that needs to be shared in prayers only with the family of David Adeleke and His family!”

Below are some of the reactions from social media users to Prophet Samuel’s new frightening comments.

@Solomon1 – Real pastor or Prophet don’t relax with bad prophecy, when you see something bad coming upon people that you are close or not close to, as a real prophet you cancel such thing . Nothing to celebrate about this man’s prophecy . He should get out .

@Fustinus – you no get sense. he came as a messenger and not a deliverer in this case. plus when a prophet sees a bad omen, he prays firsthand before releasing it out. common christian knowledge should tell you God works in mysterious ways.

@Mrmay – To be sincere, I’ve never seen a pastor or an Alfa prophesize something good before..it’s always bad things. He should come back when he saw something good.

@Officialdmaro – I said exactly this when I saw a post that said a pastor prophecied about this. Even if it is true, how will God show you something without giving you a way out? That’s impossible.

@Dazzyendsars – Sometimes I ask myself why is dat Nigerian prophet don’t seem to prophecy good tins about the country and we see it happen. It is always negative. Every prophecy can’t be always negative.

READ ALSO: A trending screenshot suggests Davido has confirmed Ifeanyi’s death

@Wisethoughts221 – Anybody doubting this man of God should just keep quiet.. his prophecy was so precise.. he prophesied both about the death and the awards. Didn’t u see Davido get recognition from fifa? Or is it bcus he doesn’t hav a bulletproof car and a large congregation. Davido shld see him.

@Cebbaloos2 – I don’t think prayer can change death sha, it’s predestined and it must happen at its given time