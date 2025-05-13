Pastor’s daughter’s trending video

A private video involving the daughter of a popular Ivorian pastor has taken over social media trends.

The video has since drawn widespread outrage, particularly from Christians on the internet.

The video, which has been circulated in four separate parts, shows her in a compromising situation with a man believed to be her boyfriend.

While the origin of the video remains unknown, the viral nature of the footage has sparked shock, disappointment, and criticism, especially among religious circles.

Many have taken to social media to express their displeasure and concern, with some calling for the young woman to be removed from her role in the church choir.

Even more controversially, some commentators have gone as far as to suggest that the pastor should step down or close his church entirely, arguing that his daughter’s actions have tarnished his reputation and, by extension, the image of the church.

Unfortunately, due to our website’s policy, we can’t share the video here, but you can watch it by clicking on the link below.