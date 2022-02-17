type here...
Pastors keep playing with the minds of the innocent – Yvonne Nelson

By Qwame Benedict
Yvonne Nelson
The rate at which people especially Africans believe in men of God has become a worry for most people.

Some people are so obsessed with their pastors and preachers to the extent that they put them higher over everything including their families.

Over the years we have heard stories of Pastors and preachers destroying families because they allege someone in the family is either a witch or a wizard and this was revealed to them by God.

Actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson who happens to be one person who seems to have a problem with this has opened up on the matter.

According to the actress, Pastors keep playing with the minds of innocent people who also fall for the tricks of these pastors.

Ghpage.com can’t confirm what necessitated the actress to come out to make this bold statement.

Taking to Twitter, she posted: “Pastors keep playing on the minds of innocent people”

    Source:Ghpage

