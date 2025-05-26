Pastors want to chop me- Mabel Okyere cries blood

“Aha Y3 Kwan Ho” Hitmaker, Mabel Okyere has brought to the limelight what she is going through as a beautiful young Gospel musician.

Being in the industry, Mabel Okyere has confirmed rumors that the male giants in the industry would want to have their way with the beautiful ones who want their help.

In buttressing her assertion, the beautiful Gospel musician stated emphatically that she has been a victim of such.

Speaking with Dave Hammer on Hello FM, Mabel Okyere disclosed that, as a Gospel musician, they work hand in hand with the pastors in Ghana, since they are those that book them to perform shows so that in the end, they would make money and wouldn’t depend on alms for survival.

Mabel noted that she is yet to know whether it is because she is pulchritudinous or not married because almost all the pastors want to sleep with her before they support her or better still, book her for shows.

However, despite not being married, Mabel stated that she spurns such advances from the men of God.

She claims that is what happens in the industry, but for a lady or a female musician to be for the street is dependent on her, whether she would kow tow to the pow wows of the men of God among other industry giants.