Pastors Who Sell At Churches Are Criminals, They Should Be Arrested- Sean Paul

By Mzta Churchill
When we all thought Prophet Adom Kyei Duah had silenced controversial Kumawood actor, Sean Paul, the latter has come back harder.

Sean Paul has granted an interview on Gh Page with Radhard, and as usual, he did not spare Adom Kyei Duah.

Sean Paul had stated again that he was never going to stop attacking pastors in Ghana, all because he was arrested.

According to him, the arrest rather strengthened him and has not in any way tamed him, as he claims he would continue to preach against evil bedeviling acts.

During the interview, Sean Paul restated that Ghanaian men and women of God who sell are criminals and will remain criminals.

He went on to call the government of Ghana to arrest such prophets and bring them to book.

