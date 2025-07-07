type here...
Pastors who sell items are also fraudsters- Diana Asamoah alerts Ghana Police

By Mzta Churchill
Diana Asamoah

Gospel musician and Evangelist, Diana Asamoah has called out on pastors who sell items to church members.

The gospel musician, reacting to Nana Agradaa’s predicament stated that not only the fetish priestess turned woman of God, pastors who sell items are also fraudsters.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah suggested during an interview sighted by Gh Page that pastors who sell items to their church members should be looked into.

READ ALSO: 15 years for Nana Agradaa is too much- Ogyam says

She stated that the fact that such pastors give money among other items to their church members shouldn’t let the Ghana Police and Ghanaians at large think they are doing good to the people.

According to the woman of God, such pastors are businessmen and women who only give a percentage of what they take from their church members back to them.

She added that she has been a successful woman, traveling from one place to the other, but she did not take any items from any pastor to make such work.

