type here...
GhPage Entertainment Patapaa and wife engaged in an accident; fans react
Entertainment

Patapaa and wife engaged in an accident; fans react

By Qwame Benedict
Patapaa and wife engaged in an accident; fans react
Patapaa accident
- Advertisement -

The leader of Pa2pa soldier Patapaa Amisty and his wife Liha Amisty earlier escaped in an accident.

Though details of how they got involved in the accident remains unknown but we are informed it happened around Agona Swedru.

A video of Patapaa’s damaged car was shared by his wife on her social media handle.

The video showed the damaged area of the car while Patapaa was heard in the background ranting about the whole incident.

Watch the video below:

Read some fans reaction below:

akousahbless: “Sorry ??, but we thank God nothing happened to u guys”

ab_serwa: “Awwww… We thank God for your lives. Please stay safe???”

mcqueen_luvguuds: “Eeiii my Akim people don. Start ..I Thank God for ur Life”

emy_shanty: “Thank God o”

zareenkeeton: “Be careful, it’s not easy driving on those roads”

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, January 8, 2021
Accra
clear sky
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
2.9mph
0 %
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News