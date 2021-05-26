- Advertisement -

Ghanaian musician Justice Amoah, aka Patapaa, and wife Liha Miller are expecting their first child together, a video sighted by GhPage.com suggests.

Queen Peezy, as she is affectionately called, sparked speculations about her pregnancy after sharing videos on social media on Wednesday that captures her with a protruding stomach.

She was in an ecstatic mood as she jammed to songs buzzing from her phone and indicated that she’s been dancing to keep healthy in her current condition.

Liha captioned one of the videos, writing: “Dancing Home Alone To Loud Music Is Also A Therapy”

Patapaa tied the knot with Liha in a colourful wedding ceremony on Saturday, January 2, 2021, shortly after meeting at his show in Belgium.

The ‘One Corner’ hitmaker and his German wife dominated news headlines and sparked conversation on social media for days with their wedding that was initially thought to be a publicity stunt.

According to Liha, she fell in love with Patapaa because of his music.

She also called Patapaa the most romantic man she has met and spoke about how many friends she had to lose just to be with him.