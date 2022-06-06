- Advertisement -

Patapaa Amisty has once again descended on Zionfelix for allegedly trying to snatch his German wife from him.

For the past few days now, Patapaa has been trending on the internet after news landed on the internet that he has divorced his German wife.

The musician cleared the air on the rumours that he’s no more with his wife during an interview with Cape-Coast based Kastle FM where he emphatically stated that they are still together as a couple.

Zionfelix’s name popped up in the divorce saga after he went to interview Liha Miller in Germany on his uncut show.

Patapaa took offence in what Zionfelix did by insisting that he should have first consulted him before interviewing his wife.

According to Patapaa in an interview with Sammy Kay, Zionfelix wanted to snatch his wife from him after he learnt that they had problems.

Meanwhile, this same Patapaa has accused Zionfelix of causing havoc in his marriage and additionally warned Ghanaians to be very wary of him.

Patapaa is a very confused and two-faced person because his allegations against Zionfelix are empty.

I’m convinced that he’s doing all these dirty gimmicks to gain relevance once again because we all know that his fame has dwindled.

BACKGROUND:

Just about a week ago, news went rife on the internet that Swedru based Hiplife musician Patapaa Amisty has parted ways with his German wife Liha Miller.

Following the emergence of the disturbing news on the internet, Patapaa granted an exclusive interview on Kastle FM to set the records straight once and for all.

As revealed by Patapaa, he hasn’t divorced his wife although it’s been months since they both saw each other because Liha is a professional nurse in Germany.

He continued that he loves his wife to the core and there’s no way her will end things with her just because of distance.

We don’t know what happened within these few days after negating the rumours that he has divorced his wife – Because Patapaa is now throwing tantrums on his Whatsapp status after seeing Liha in a pose with Zionfelix.

According to Patapaa, Zionfelix is the reason he doesn’t want to see his wife again.

He angrily accused the renowned blogger of causing havoc in his marriage and family therefore others should be very careful of him.

Sharing a picture of Zionfelix and his wife cruising in a car on his WhatsApp status, Patapaa captioned it as;

“Is because of this guy I don’t want to see my wife again, he is the problem between I and my wife”

Zionfelix is currently in Germany ready to interview Patapaa’s wife Liha Miller. Maybe the singer might have offended his wife in one way or the other hence the reason behind his reverse psychology.

Let’s see how things will unfold in the couple of days ahead. Stay tuned for more on this developing story.