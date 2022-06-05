type here...
Entertainment

Patapaa can’t sex his wife well – Sumsum Ahuofe alleges

By Armani Brooklyn
Kumawood actor, Sumsum Ahuofe has shared his two cents on Patapaa’s alleged trending divorce with his German wife.

For the past few days now, Patapaa and his German wife, Liha Miller, have been making headlines on the local digital space after news went viral that their marriage has hit the rocks.

The rumours were negated after Patapaa granted an exclusive interview on Cape-Coast based Kastel FM to clear the eye and insist that he’s still legally married to Liha Miller.

After the clarification, the whole brouhaha took a different turn after renowned blogger, Zionfelix, shared an album of photos and videos of himself with Liha Miller prior to their interview.

These photos woke the lion inside Patapaa who took to the internet to accuse the blogger of destroying his marriage.

Patapaa hurled all manner of insults on Zionfelix and additionally threatened to deal with Zionfelix.

Following Patapaa’s attacks on Zionfelix, the Youtuber came out to rubbish the singer’s claims that he’s the one destroying his marriage.

Zionfelix also categorically stated that he has nothing to do with Liha Miller so Patapaa should cut the bluff.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GHpage’s Rashad, Sumsum Ahuofe asserted that Patapaa is very weak in bed and he should work on that rather than needlessly peddling lies on innocent Zionfelix.

Sumsum Ahuofe also advised Patapaa to act his age for once because the foolery is too much because its even Liha who takes care of him

Watch the video below to know more…

Meanwhile, Liha Miller has affirmed that she and Patapaa are still legally married so everything that has gone down should be treated with a pinch of salt.

    Source:GHpage

