Ghanaian musician Patapaa Amisty and his German wife Liha Miller have confirmed they have a baby on the way, barely a week after GHPage.com broke the news.

Queen Peezy, as she is affectionately called, sparked speculations about her pregnancy after sharing videos on social media that captured her with a protruding stomach.

In an interview with Giovanni Caleb on 3fm, Patapaa stated: “My wife is pregnant and if she gives birth successfully, the child will be named Spinini.”

Patapaa tied the knot with Liha in a colourful wedding ceremony on Saturday, January 2, 2021, shortly after meeting at his show in Belgium.

The ‘One Corner’ hitmaker and his German wife dominated news headlines. They sparked conversation on social media for days, with their wedding initially thought to be a publicity stunt.

According to Liha, she fell in love with Patapaa because of his music.

She also called Patapaa the most romantic man she has met and spoke about how many friends she had to lose just to be with him.